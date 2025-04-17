Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,073 Shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.184 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

