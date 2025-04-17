Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $216.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

