Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,767,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,193,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 296,367 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 6,642.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 223,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Four Tree Island Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $19,298,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JXN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Jackson Financial stock opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.50. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $63.25 and a one year high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,432,598.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,726.96. This trade represents a 15.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,852.68. The trade was a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

