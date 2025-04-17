Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,331 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

NYSE PSX opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.90. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $159.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

