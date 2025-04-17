Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,450 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of Redwood Trust worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 72,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Redwood Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 361,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 61,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Shares of RWT opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $708.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.15. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 44.36.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Research analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 218.18%.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

