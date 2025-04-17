Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE: CP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/11/2025 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$123.00 to C$118.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$128.00 to C$120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$130.00 to C$125.00.

3/31/2025 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2025 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$128.00 to C$124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$123.00 to C$122.00.

Shares of CP stock traded up C$1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$102.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$106.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$107.69. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of C$94.60 and a 1-year high of C$120.62. The company has a market cap of C$95.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.16, for a total transaction of C$2,173,430.39. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

