Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Given New $4.75 Price Target at UBS Group

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citizens Jmp cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $723.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.23. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is -18.94%.

In other news, insider Adam Zausmer acquired 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 301,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,989.10. This trade represents a 3.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,266,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after buying an additional 398,005 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 484,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,467 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,522,000 after purchasing an additional 768,891 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 112,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

