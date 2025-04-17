Q2 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips Decreased by Analyst

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.32.

Shares of COP stock opened at $86.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.69. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $130.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

