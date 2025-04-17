Q1 EPS Forecast for Permian Resources Reduced by Analyst

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2025

Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PRFree Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Permian Resources in a report released on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Shares of NYSE PR opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.81. Permian Resources has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Permian Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,339,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,407,000 after acquiring an additional 176,320 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 72,726 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $38,288.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,525.36. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Quinn purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,535,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 812,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,447.03. This represents a 160.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,685 shares of company stock worth $135,687. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

