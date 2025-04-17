Q1 EPS Estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Decreased by Analyst

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Johnson Rice cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $29.00 price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.54.

MGY stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 61,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,676,802.60. This trade represents a 0.28 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

