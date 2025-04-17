ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Trading 3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €6.07 ($6.90) and last traded at €6.04 ($6.86). 720,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.86 ($6.66).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.62, a P/E/G ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.59.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

