Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Shares Up 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 222,069,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 264,459,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Premier African Minerals Stock Down 6.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of £14.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

