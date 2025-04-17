PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ:PWUP) Stock Price Up 11.3% – Should You Buy?

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.59. 396,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,283% from the average session volume of 11,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60.

Institutional Trading of PowerUp Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PowerUp Acquisition stock. Harraden Circle Investments LLC bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 449,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,000. PowerUp Acquisition comprises about 4.7% of Harraden Circle Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harraden Circle Investments LLC owned approximately 5.79% of PowerUp Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

