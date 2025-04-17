Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$18.00 and last traded at C$18.29, with a volume of 18020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$502.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.

