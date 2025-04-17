Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 110.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,226,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218,014 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.60% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $72,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1,684.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.17. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.22%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.