PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.44 and traded as low as $12.87. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 1,108,936 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
