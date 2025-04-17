Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Up 7.8% – What’s Next?

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.94. Approximately 18,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 71,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -2.84.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pharvaris by 1,125.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

