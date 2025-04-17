Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Up 317.8% in March

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 489,200 shares, a growth of 317.8% from the March 15th total of 117,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Petrofac Price Performance

Shares of Petrofac stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 251,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,897. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

