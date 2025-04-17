Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Up 317.8% in March

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 489,200 shares, a growth of 317.8% from the March 15th total of 117,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Petrofac Price Performance
Shares of Petrofac stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 251,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,897. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $3.27.
Petrofac Company Profile
