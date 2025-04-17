PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $16.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $16.50 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.28.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $23.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

