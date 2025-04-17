Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.48% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.
Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.
