Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Pason Systems from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSI

Pason Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

About Pason Systems

Shares of Pason Systems stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 44,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,991. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of C$893.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.58. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$10.43 and a 12 month high of C$18.59.

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.