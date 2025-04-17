Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 16.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

Oxford Square Capital Price Performance

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $173.08 million, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

