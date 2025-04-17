Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Trading Up 1.9% – Here’s What Happened

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 2,107,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,012,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 24.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

