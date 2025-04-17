Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $24.11. 2,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09.

Oxford Lane Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1302 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

