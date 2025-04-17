Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Keysight Technologies worth $38,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $134.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

