Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,977 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $22,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.94.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $219.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 60.99%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

