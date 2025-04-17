Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 138,025 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 138,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,086,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,110,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 10,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial set a $261.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.67.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $229.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares in the company, valued at $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,545 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

