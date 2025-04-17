Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Buys 31,644 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,644 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up 1.3% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $28,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,718,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,068,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,691,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL opened at $147.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.