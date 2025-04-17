Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: OR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/14/2025 – Osisko Gold Royalties was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

4/4/2025 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

4/4/2025 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc..

2/27/2025 – Osisko Gold Royalties had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $31.00 to $22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE OR opened at $23.71 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.0457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

