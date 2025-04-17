Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 487.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 638.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Option Care Health Stock Up 0.0 %

OPCH opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

