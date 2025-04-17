Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 2,503 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,957 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in HP were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 8.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $82,772,000 after buying an additional 183,741 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HP by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 161,418 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter worth $11,745,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HP from $36.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.