NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Piper Sandler

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

Shares of NVDA opened at $104.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.03. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $196,711,000 after buying an additional 50,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 7,061,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $948,229,000 after buying an additional 35,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

