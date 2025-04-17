Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Shares Up 28.1% – Should You Buy?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 28.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.10 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07). 217,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 128,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.98 ($0.05).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8 ($0.11) price objective on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

The firm has a market cap of £13.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -384.25.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

