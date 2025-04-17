Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Shares Up 28.1% – Should You Buy?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 28.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.10 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07). 217,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 128,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.98 ($0.05).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8 ($0.11) price objective on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, January 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOG
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nostrum Oil & Gas
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.