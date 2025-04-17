Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Shares of NCLH opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,951 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $113,156,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,689,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,600 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,403.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,374,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,828,000 after buying an additional 3,278,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after buying an additional 2,959,631 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.