NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Performance
NLOK stock opened at $24.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.76.
About NortonLifeLock
