North Bay Resources (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. North Bay Resources shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 7,560,973 shares.
North Bay Resources Stock Performance
North Bay Resources Company Profile
North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and wollastonite deposits, as well as vanadium, crystalline flake graphite, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.
