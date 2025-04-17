Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading Up 4.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 43,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 185,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Noah in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Noah Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $557.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.38.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.07 million. Noah had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 23.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Noah by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,260,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,894,000 after buying an additional 432,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Noah by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,897,000 after purchasing an additional 168,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Noah by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Noah by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 185,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

Further Reading

