NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NIPPON STL & SU/S shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.99 and traded as low as $6.62. NIPPON STL & SU/S shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 500,278 shares.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

