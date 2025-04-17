NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 532 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ELS opened at $64.89 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.86 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

