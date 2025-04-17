NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $5.06 Million Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.16% of Helmerich & Payne worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 64,971 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at $1,095,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,268,000 after acquiring an additional 62,377 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 76,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 36,828 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 389.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 38,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,833 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Belgacem Chariag bought 37,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,730.48. This represents a 216.56 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $551,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at $19,042,945.70. This trade represents a 2.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

