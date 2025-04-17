Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Shares of NXT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.89. 214,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,180. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.02. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $30.93 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 20.12%. Equities analysts expect that Nextracker will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Nextracker news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $489,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,392.30. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $455,480.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,822.70. This represents a 6.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nextracker by 448.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

