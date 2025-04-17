NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,476,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,178 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.17% of NextEra Energy worth $249,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 9,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 52,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.15.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

