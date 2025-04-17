National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Metro (TSE:MRU) Stock Price

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$102.00 to C$107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$90.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Metro from C$91.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$96.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$102.00.
Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.
