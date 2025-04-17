MSH Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Baird R W upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $146.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

