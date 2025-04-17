MSH Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IWD opened at $175.80 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.70.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

