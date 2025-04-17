MSH Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 114,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 588.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 119,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,183,000 after purchasing an additional 102,285 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,162,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $182.90 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $222.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.50.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

