MSH Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $636,000 Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis Increases Dividend

Shares of PLD opened at $100.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.78.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

