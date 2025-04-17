MSH Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,324 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $341.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

