MSH Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $182.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. General Electric has a 1 year low of $146.78 and a 1 year high of $214.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

