Morgan Stanley Cuts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $114.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KKR. Barclays cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $181.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $102.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.87. The firm has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $2,686,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 55,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

