Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $495.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $585.00 to $495.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.87.

NYSE MCO opened at $425.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.86. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $360.05 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 33.36%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,682. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $659,535 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $988,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 55,808.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 802,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,879,000 after purchasing an additional 801,414 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 92,060.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 612,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,112,000 after purchasing an additional 612,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Moody’s by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,131,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,255,000 after buying an additional 479,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in Moody’s by 510.8% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 422,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,058,000 after buying an additional 353,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

